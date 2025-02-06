Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online

Two struggling sides in the I League 2024-25 season -Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir will face each other on February 6. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir match will be played at Deccan Arena and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir I-League 2024-25 Season

