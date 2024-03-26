India played Afghanistan in the return leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at Guwahati. Although the lost the match 2-1, the only goal was scored by Sunil Chhetri, who was playing his 150th match for the Indian Football Team. This is his 94th goal for the blue tigers, which shows how good and consistent he has been for the national team. Chhetri converted a penalty to score the only goal scored by the Indians in the game. India 1-2 Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Result: Sunil Chhetri's Goal in Vain As Blue Tigers Lose At Home.

Sunil Chhetri Goal Video

Just 3-4 matches left for chhetri to retire and we're still relying on him to score goals Since October 2023 India have scored 4 goals, 2 of them were scored by SUNIL CHHETRI pic.twitter.com/iB2zFpDnZj — kʌvisʜ🐧 (@TheFCGLad) March 26, 2024

