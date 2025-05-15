Thibaut Courtois achieved a personal milestone when Real Madrid hosted Mallorca in the La Liga 2024-25 match at Santiago Bernabeu, reaching 200 Spanish League matches for Los Blancos. The Belgian footballer joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has since been their best goalkeeper in front of the net. In 200 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid, Courtois has conceded 171 times and saved 511 attempts. Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe, Jacobo Ramon Score As Los Blancos Delay Barcelona's Title Celebrations After Win Over Los Bermellones.

Thibaut Courtois Achieves Personal Milestone

🤍 @ThibautCourtois, 200 LaLiga games with Real Madrid! 💬 "I'm proud to have reached this milestone." — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 14, 2025

