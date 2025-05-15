Real Madrid made a comeback against Mallorca and ended up clinching their La Liga 2024-25 contest 2-1, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jacobo Ramon. This win delayed Barcelona's title celebrations, who are more or less guaranteed the La Liga 2024-25 title. Visitors, Mallorca gained a lead as early as 11 minutes as Martin Valjent scored to quieten the stadium. It was in-form Kylian Mbappe who scored the leveler for Madrid in the 68th minute. In the dying moments of the contest, 20-year-old Jacobo Ramon scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in stoppage time, giving the Los Blancos a thrilling win with his first-ever goal at Santiago Bernabeu. A Look at How Carlo Ancelotti’s Move From Real Madrid to Brazil National Football Team Got Awkward.

Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)