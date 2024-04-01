Bottom sides Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC will face off against each other in the closing stages of the I League 2023-24 season. Churchill Brothers won six and lost nine matches in the tournament and stands 10th in the points table, while TRAU FC side has fared poorly and managed to win just one game from 22 matches. TRAU FC will be aiming for a stronger finish to the season with a win at home. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers I League match. For a live telecast of TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

