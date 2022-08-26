Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, Sheriff United and Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2022-23 season as the UEL draw in Istanbul has just been finished today. Arsenal get easy opponents as they will have to go up against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo Glimt and Zurich.

Check the full list of UEL 2022-23 Draw:

The 2022/23 Europa League group stage is set! 🤩 🤔 Most exciting group?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/3o21aUbOXZ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)