The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw is here. The prestigious football draw event is going to held in Istanbul, Turkey today, August 26. The European tournament's group stage draw program is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will telecast the event live in India. Fans can also get the online live streaming of the program on SonyLIV and UEFA's official website.

Check UEL Group Stage Draw 2022-23 live streaming details:

🚨 1 HOUR TO GO 🚨 Where in the world are you watching from? 🌍#UELdraw | #UEL pic.twitter.com/143N14fxoa — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 26, 2022

