The Venezuela women's national football team will take on the Bolivia women's national football team in the Group B match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 20. The Venezuela vs Bolivia Copa America Femenina 2025 Group B match is set to be hosted at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium and will begin at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Venezuela vs Bolivia Copa America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online for the Venezuela vs Bolivia Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Marcus Rashford Set To Join FC Barcelona on Loan From Manchester United – Report.

Venezuela vs Bolivia, Copa America Femenina 2025 Match

¡El fin de semana llega cargado del mejor fútbol! 🔝⚽#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 19, 2025

