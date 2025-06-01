There was an outbreak of violent clashes in the city of Paris as PSG won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes was used as a fan-zone for the UCL 2024-25 final match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where a huge crowd of fans were present. Reportedly, fires were ignited near the stadium. Video footages show that the police in Paris, armed with batons, clashed with several people, close to Parc des Princes, where thousands had gathered. The police used teargas, and pepper spray to maintain order. As reported by the local media, about 81 people have been arrested in the context of the violence. Commenting on the situation, Bruno Retailleau, Interior Minister of France stated, “True PSG fans are getting excited about their team’s magnificent performance. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement...". Paris Saint Germain for the PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final match 5-0. PSG Wins UEFA Champions League 2024-25; Desire Doue's Brace Sees Paris Saint-Germain Clinch Maiden UCL Title With Victory Over Inter Milan.

Footage of Violence in Paris During UCL 2024-25 Final Night:

🚨BREAKING: PSG supporters have entered the ring road (Loop) in Central Paris during ongoing clashes in the city. PSG are currently winning the final 4-0 with 15 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/mx1iDbyWwJ — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) May 31, 2025

Bruno Retailleau's Statement

Les vrais supporters du PSG sont en train de s’enthousiasmer devant le magnifique match de leur équipe. Pendant ce temps là, des barbares sont venus dans les rues de Paris pour commettre des délits et provoquer les forces de l’ordre. J’ai demandé aux forces de sécurité… — Bruno Retailleau (@BrunoRetailleau) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)