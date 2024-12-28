Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his footballing skills and blunt opinions. The star received Top Goal-scorer of All Time at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024. During the event, he praised the younger generation players in the sport and lauded Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr for his performance. He even mentioned that Vini was a deserving winner of the Ballon d’Or 2024 award. He later added that he likes Globe Soccer Awards as they are honest, taking an indirect jibe at Ballon d’Or. He went on to say that Saudi Pro League is better than the French League which only has PSG while the rest of the sides in League 1 are finished. Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Named Top Goalscorer of All Time at Globe Soccer Awards 2024, Says 'There Is Still More To Come' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Dig at Ballon d’Or Praising Globe Soccer Awards

🚨 “Vinicius Jr deserved the Ballon d’Or”, says Cristiano Ronaldo. ✨ pic.twitter.com/J3lsCPkzqa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)