Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts after being named the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 on December 27. The Portugal national football team and Al-Nassr star has been in superb form this season and is also sits right at the top of the list of most goals in men's football. Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved the landmark of scoring 900 career goals and also declared his desire to attain the 1000-goal mark. Taking to social media, the 39-year-old wrote, "A great way to end the year. Thank you to my teammates, staff, to everyone who has supported me along the way, and especially to my family. There is still more to come!" Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Top Goalscorer of All Time at Globe Soccer Awards 2024.

A great way to end the year. Thank you to my teammates, staff, to everyone who has supported me along the way, and especially to my family. There is still more to come! pic.twitter.com/zJOHDJ9ZEL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2024

