Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju wins Chennai Grand Masters 2023 event with a solid score 4.5/7 points). Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi finished 2nd. The stellar performance also propelled Gukesh to the top of the FIDE Circuit standings. Also with this win Gukesh brightens his chances for a FIDE Candidates spot replacing Anish Giri in FIDE Circuit standings. Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling, Refuses to Compete Under Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh's WFI Presidency.

Gukesh Dommaraju Clinches Chennai Grand Masters 2023 Event Title

🚨BREAKING: 🇮🇳 GM Gukesh Dommaraju clinched the 2023 Chennai Grand Masters event with a score of 4.5/7! The stellar performance also propelled @DGukesh to the top of the FIDE Circuit standings, significantly boosting his prospects for qualification into the #FIDECandidates. pic.twitter.com/s6mRT3oH2d — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)