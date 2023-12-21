Olympic medalist Wrestler, Sakshi Malik announced retirement from Wrestling after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of deposed WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was on Thursday elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sakshi was one of the faces protesting for the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from WFI presidency. She also stated that their demands have not been fulfilled. Sanjay Singh Elected as New President of Wrestling Federation of India.

Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling, says she won't compete under presidency of Brij Bhushan loyalist — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

Sakshi Malik's Statement

VIDEO | "We gathered a lot of courage for this fight against the WFI President (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). But today, his right hand (referring to Sanjay Singh) has been elected as the new WFI President. We had demanded a woman be made the president, but that has not been… pic.twitter.com/UMwOMRnnNI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)