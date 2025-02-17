Michael Jordan – the name itself signifies the greatness on the basketball court. 10-time NBA leading scorer and also a DPOY (defensive Player of the Year) winner Michael Jordan is still considered as epitome of the basketball for his performances on the court. His game IQ and killing instinct set him apart from the rest. No wonder he was one of the most followed athlete in the world. Born on February 17, 1963 Michael Jordan turns 62 today. Considered as greatest basketball player of all time, MJ won six NBA championships. Fans shout out for the retired star wishing him on his big day. Rookie Dalton Knecht Hits Michael Jordan’s Iconic Shrug Hitting Consecutive Four Three-Pointers During Lakers vs Jazz NBA Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Wishes for His Airness

There will never be another Michael Jordan…❤️ Happy birthday to His Airness ! 🐐🏀 pic.twitter.com/cYR1XBCVYd — Zied Jendoubi (@Ziedjnb) February 16, 2025

Fans Remembering Iconic Nike Deal

Wishes For Three-Peat Master

🗑️ 🗑️🗑️🏀🏀🏀⛹️⛹️⛹️⛹️⛹️⛹️⛹️📆📆📆📆📆📆📆📎📎📎📎📎📎📎📎📎📎📎📎🗄️🗄️🗄️🗄️🗄️🖇️🗓️🗓️🗓️🗓️🗓️🗓️Posted On Monday 17th February 2025 Happy Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎈🎈🎈 Michael Jordan. Former Baseball Champion 🏆🏆🏆 And Businessman. Netflix pic.twitter.com/lPHyp91xZV — Alvina Mala Singh (@SinghAlvin65398) February 16, 2025

Birthday Wishes For GOAT

Happy 62 Birthday to The GOAT aka Michael Jeffrey Jordan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BZICxsfQmq — Ben Gold/Binyamin Zahav (@BinyaminZahav) February 15, 2025

Birthday Wishes for Hero

Happy Birthday My Hero!!🏀 🖤❤️Michael Jordan❤️🖤 日本時間では2/17なので取り急ぎ♡ 7歳の頃からNBAを見始めてから ずっとずっと大好きです。 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! JORDAN🐐 またUS時間でHBDポストします🏀 pic.twitter.com/qJg7QZkuZv — よこ (@flyby1138) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)