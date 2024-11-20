The Los Angeles Lakers won their second match in a row in the NBA Cup 2024 competition defeating the Utah Jazz. Rookie Dalton Knecht started the match and performed well for JJ Redick scoring a personal best of 37 points. He even scored four three-pointers shutting the chance of comeback. He even mimicked Michael Jordan’s iconic shrug hinting at the win. Watch the video below. Russell Westbrook Becomes First Player To Record 200 Triple-Doubles in League, Archives Feat During Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets NBA Cup 2024 Match.

Dalton Knecht Hits Michael Jordan’s Iconic Shrug

DALTON HIT THE MJ SHRUG AFTER DRILLING 4 STRAIGHT 3’S 🤯 ROY. pic.twitter.com/CZP7sPopCC — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 20, 2024

