Hayley Jansen has announced her international retirement, having played for the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team for 11-long years. Jansen made her debut for White Ferns in 2014 and, since then, has featured in 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is, amassing 1,988 runs and 76 wickets combined. The 32-year-old represented New Zealand in one ICC Women's World Cup (2022) and in as many as four ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023). Jensen will decide on her domestic career on a later date. Nepal Enter ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers 2025; Indu Barma and Co Go Through After Beating UAE in Asia Region Qualifier.

Hayley Jensen Announces International Retirement

News | Allrounder Hayley Jensen has called time on her 11-year international career. #CricketNationhttps://t.co/8Li34WgtH1 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) May 22, 2025

