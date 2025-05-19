The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team entered the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Global Qualifiers with a victory over the UAE in the Asia Region Qualifier on Monday, May 19. Batting first, the UAE Women's National Cricket Team was restricted to 114/7 with Nepal's Manisha Upadhayay being the best bowler for her side (4/20). Kabita Kunwar (2/18) and Rajmati Airee (1/22) were also among the wicket-takers. For the UAE, captain Esha Oza top-scored with 39 runs off as many deliveries. In response, Nepal chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Indu Barma played a solid unbeaten 30-run knock off 28 balls, while there were contributions from Rubina Chhetry (23) and Samjhana Khadka (21) as well. The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team have one match remaining, against Thailand on May 20. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025.

Nepal Enter ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Global Qualifiers

