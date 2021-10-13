Hima Das announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 21-year-old recently had returned to Patiala to resume training after the Olympics. Das stated that she is stable and is currently in isolation.

I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. 💪🏼 A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask. — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)