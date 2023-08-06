China will take on Korea in the group-stage game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The match is slated to kick-start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). China are entering the contest on the back of two consecutive losses at the hands of India and Malaysia. Korea on the other hand, played a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their previous encounter. Korea would back themselves to beat the struggling China side in the upcoming game. Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 will provide the live telecast of the group match in India. Moreover, fans can enjoy the live streaming of this forthcoming clash online on the FanCode app and website. ‘We Know What We Need To Do,’ Says Captain Harmanpreet Singh Ahead of Malaysia Clash at Asian Champions Trophy 2023

China vs Korea Live

