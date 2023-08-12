India will clash with Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The IND vs MAS Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semis clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels. The online streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available as well. Fans can access the live streaming of the IND vs MAS Hockey match on the FanCode app and website.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

Two nations on the cusp of greatness will battle it out to determine the Champion of Champions in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. 🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium ⏰ 12th August 2023, 6:00 PM IST onwards. 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports First,… pic.twitter.com/lDMNqWD57y — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

