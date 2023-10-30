Indian women's hockey team is going to take on China in their next match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match on October 30. The match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian women's hockey team dominated their last match against Malaysia as they won the match 5-0. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the India vs China live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the India vs China match on the SonyLIV app and website. India Beat Malaysia 5–0 in Second Match of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023

How to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match

Triple the excitement! Match day 3️⃣ at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 brings you three thrilling matches. 🏑#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/LpxUZdLHeB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 30, 2023

