Indian women's hockey team will go head-to-head against Korea for the next match of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy 2023 match on November 2. The match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian women's hockey team did manage to win their last game 2-1 against Japan. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the India vs Japan live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the India vs China match on the SonyLIV app and website. Indian Hockey Team Secures 2–1 Victory Over Japan in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Thrilling finale to the pool matches as the teams give their all on match day five of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/ecqMoIBn7h — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)