India take on South Korea in the semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on November 4. The India vs South Korea match will be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the live telecast of the India vs South Korea match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea match on the SonyLIV app and website. Vandana Katariya Becomes First India Women's Hockey Player to Make 300 International Appearances.

India vs South Korea

Match day triple-header! 🏑 Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 Semi-Finals are here! The stage is set for an exciting day of hockey action. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/EwRYrSEFHb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2023

