In the Tests, South Africa routed India 2-0. Now, both teams will clash in a three-match ODI series, which will serve as preparation for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2027. The India vs South Africa 1st ODI is being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, and it will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. KL Rahul Says India Will Be ‘More Excited’ if MS Dhoni Turns Up To Watch Opening ODI Against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming

It's time to 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 👊 Will Team India make a roaring comeback in ODIs? 🤔#INDvSA 1st ODI | SUN, 30 NOV, 12:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/LGIEegNzRQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)