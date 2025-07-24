WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. The cause of death appeared to be cardiac arrest, as he breathed his last at his home in Clearwater. Hogan was a 12-time world champion in the WWE and was one of the finest wrestlers of his era. He is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, once as an individual in 2005 and 2020 as part of the popular faction nWo (New World Order). Hogan's real name was Terry Gene Bollea. Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Passes Away at 71 Reportedly Due to Cardiac Arrest.

RIP Legend

‼️‼️‼️‼️ RIP Hulk Hogan ‼️‼️‼️‼️ Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, burst into the world on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, a strapping baby who would grow into a larger-than-life icon. Raised in Tampa, Florida, young Terry dreamed of rock stardom, mastering… pic.twitter.com/zLO5BPiIws — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)