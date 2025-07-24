In a major development, Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, has passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. As reported by TMZ, the cause of death appears to be 'cardiac arrest' and he breathed his last at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Hulk Hogan, a 12-time world champion in the WWE was a name which was almost synonymous with WWE at one point of time. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame first as an individual in 2005 and later, as part of the popular faction NWO (New World Order) in the year 2020. Besides the WWE, Hulk Hogan also performed for WCW (World Championship Wrestling) and TNA (Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling). His glorious wrestling career came to an end in 2012 and in 2025, he co-founded a new promotion called Real American Freestyle Wrestling. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Hulk Hogan died at 71 today. He is probably the most famous pro wrestler who ever lived and more people paid to see him perform over the course of his career than any other person. Thanks for the memories. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)