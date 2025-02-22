Ilia Topuria is unbeaten in the featherweight category and ‘was’ champion with a 16-0 record including eight knockout wins. After ‘no deserved opponent’ in the featherweight category, the 28-year-old MMA fighter vacated the title and moved up the weight ladder to fight in lightweight category. With possibility of him facing Islam Makhachev for the title, Makhachev’s manager fired a dis at Georgian-Spanish MMA fighter calling him ‘too small’ for the fight. Topuria’s manager responded with some facts and stats and added that he can understand why Islam Makhachev’s manager is avoiding the fight. Watch the video below. ‘We Have Messi, Ronaldo Can F*ck Himself’: UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Comments (Watch Video).

Ilia Topuria’s Manager’s Response to Islam Makhachev’s Manager’s Comments

🚨Ilia Topuria’s manager responds to Makhachev's manager Rizvan Magomedov, stating that Ilia needs one more win to fight for the lightweight belt against Islam. "Ilia knocked out Volk in his first opportunity… When your client [Islam] fought Volk, he struggled with him the… pic.twitter.com/PtaKV2FBSe — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) February 21, 2025

