Cristiano Ronaldo has an interest in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and is regularly seen at the matches. During UFC 308, Ronaldo said that he feels Ilia Topuria is ‘just talk’ and backed former champion Max Holloway over the 27-year-old fighter. When asked about the same in recent interview, Topuria told Cadena Cope's El Partidazo "The one I'm going to personally invite there is Messi because he lives there, so screw Cristiano as long as Messi exists." He also said, “I didn't understand it, to be honest. I saw the clip that came out talking about me talking too much. If Cristiano says it, something doesn't add up to me. Cristiano always talks." Watch the complete video below. Conor McGregor To Return to UFC Next Year? Dana White Provides Update on Irish MMA Fighter (Watch Video).

Watch: Ilia Topuria Commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo

