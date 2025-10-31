Australia have won the toss, and Mitchell Marsh has opted to field first yet again in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. India heads into the contest unchanged, while Australia have made a single change, bringing in Matthew Short for Josh Philippe. The second India vs Australia T20I is taking place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Unfortunately, the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 ended in a no-result. After nine overs of play in India's innings, the match was called off due to poor weather conditions. The five-match series is currently locked at 0-0. India holds a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head T20Is at MCG against Australia. IND vs AUS 2025: Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill Troll Abhishek Sharma for His 'Limited Edition' LV Bag, Video Goes Viral.

Toss Result and Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

