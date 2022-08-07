Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker secured a history 1st and 2nd place finish for India in Men's Triple Jump Final as the two won gold and silver medals respectively at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Paul registered 17.03m to finish at the top while Aboobacker came in second with 17.02m.

It's a Historical Gold & Silver for #IndianAthletics in the men's Triple Jump at the #CommonwealthGames2022 🇮🇳 Eldhose Paul brings home the GOLD medal with a jump of 17.03m & Abdulla Aboobacker grabs the SILVER with an effort of 17.02m, Praveen Chithravel 16.89m finish fourth🫡 pic.twitter.com/Hrf9f8IPY6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2022

