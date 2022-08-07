Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker secured a history 1st and 2nd place finish for India in Men's Triple Jump Final as the two won gold and silver medals respectively at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Paul registered 17.03m to finish at the top while Aboobacker came in second with 17.02m.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)