India's Abdulla Aboobacker has clinched the gold medal in the 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open in Triple Jump. Abdulla Aboobacker's best jump at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 Triple Jump was recorded to be 16.21 meters. Abdulla Aboobacker got his 16.21m jump in the third attempt, and was the only contestant to cross the 16m mark today. Abdulla Aboobacker is aged 29 years and in the past has won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 10,000M Race; Bronze for Race Walker Servin Sebastian (Watch Video).

Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold in Taiwan Athletics Open 2025

🚨 GOLD for Abdulla Aboobacker in Men’s Triple Jump at Taiwan Athletics Open 2025! 🇮🇳🥇 Aboobacker leapt 16.21m in his 3rd attempt to clinch 🥇 — the only athlete to cross the 16m mark today! While not fully satisfied with his jump, the result brings crucial World Ranking… pic.twitter.com/mjcp1Kj9ii — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) June 7, 2025

