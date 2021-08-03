Indian chess player, Vantika Agrawal, has requested helo to get a Schengen visa in order to compete at chess tournaments in Europe.

Sir please help me to get Schengan Visa so that I can play chess tournaments in Europe. I have recently won the National Women Championship and also won many medals for India .I am also part of CHESS OLYMPIAD GOLD WINNING TEAM. @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @aicfchess — Vantika (@vantikachess) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)