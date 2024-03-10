India's Kush Maini secured the best podium finish of his career when he finished second in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9. The 23-year-old, who represents Invicta Racing, came in second in this race behind Enzo Fittipaldi in Jeddah, falling short by seconds. Earlier, Maini had attained pole position and he became the first-ever Indian to do so. He was however promoted to the first place with Oliver Bearman competing in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP as a replacement for Carlos Sainz. F1 Outfit Red Bull Suspends Woman Who Accused Team Principal Christian Horner of Inappropriate Behaviour.

Kush Maini Finishes Second in F2 Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Kush Maini on the Podium After F2 Saudi Arabian GP

