Kush Maini secured victory in the Formula 2 Monte Carlo Sprint Race for DAMS Lucas Oil, converting pole position at the Circuit de Monaco. The Indian driver held off fellow Alpine Academy talent Gabriele Minì, who finished second for PREMA Racing, and became the first Indian driver to win a race at the iconic venue. Maini showed class and composure and he displayed a flawless drive from start to finish at Monte Carlo. After he stood on the podium, the Indian national anthem played and Maini was spotted singing along. Fans loved to see it and made the video viral on social media. Kush Maini Becomes First Indian to Secure Victory in Monaco As Motorsports Driver Wins FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race.

Kush Maini Sings National Anthem

Indian National anthem played on the F2 podium for Kush Maini.#F2 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/7xUOp24u8c — Formula Centric (@formula_centric) May 24, 2025

