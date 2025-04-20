The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, April 20, with defending champion Max Verstappen taking pole position ahead of Oscar Piastri and George Russell. The Saudi Arabian GP F1 2025 race will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly for the fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. F1 2025: Max Verstappen Takes Pole in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying After Lando Norris Crashes

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live

Soon we'll be racing in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦 The global race start times are presented by @TAGHeuer 🌍#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/gXwKTfPMct — Formula 1 (@F1) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)