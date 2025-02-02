Winning a WWE Royal Rumble is on every wrestler's bucket list, and for one Jey Uso, this came true in the 2025 edition of World Wrestling Entertainment PLE, when the Bloodline member won the men's 30-man over-the-top-rope event. Uso won the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 after eliminating John Cena, who in a show of respect hugged the 'Main Event' Jey in the closing moments of the PLE, much to the cheer of the fans present in Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the video below. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Wins Men's and Charlotte Flair Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

John Cena Hugs Main-Event Jey Uso

What a show of respect for the Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, from @JohnCena! Love to see it! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/x4czrwgKdA — USA Network (@USANetwork) February 2, 2025

