As a set-up to WrestleMania 41, the first Premier Live Event (PLE) took place in Indianapolis, with WWE showcasing their annual Royal Rumble show. The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 witnessed few stars returns, but both the 30-men and 30-women Rumble matches saw insane action, with one shock winner and another expected victor.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

The PLE kicked off with the 30-women's Royal Rumble match, with Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan starting as the first two participants. The slugfest started, and soon US Champion Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, and Bayley also joined in with the first elimination taking place after No.14 entered the ring. Chelsea Green became the first big casualty, but soon Alexa Bliss came to her much-awaited return, she was soon joined by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The final big surprise came in the form of Nikki Bella, who came in at No.30 spot. However, with the eliminations left, right, and centre, Flair, and Roxanne Perez were the final two remaining. Eventually, Flair ended up winning the Women's Royal Rumble, which was her second time and will now get an assured title match at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair Will Headline WrestleMania 41

WWE Tag Team Championship

The two-of-three-falls match between Motor City Machine Guns and DIY, kicked off with Chris Sabin and Tommaso Ciampa swearing off, where the action soon shifted outside the ring. However, DIY ended up winning the first match, with Ciampa pinning Shelley.

MCMG found their composure, and after a series of close calls, Sabin and Shelly with Skull and Bones, level the series 1-1. In the final match, all hell breaks loose, with all four wrestlers duking it out in the ring from the start. MCMG looked all set to win, but interference from Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins saw DIY pick up a cheeky victory, and retain the tag team championships.

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match

After weeks of verbal, and sneak attacks, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens started their match with intensity and witnessed ladders of all sizes making their way out. Owens and Rhodes made full use of the ladders and took a war to each other, which went outside of the ring, which nearly cost Rhodes the match. Eventually, Rhodes managed to give Ownes an Alabama Slam through the ladder, slowly moving to claim the title, with a bloody challenger danging between the ladder.

Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Undisputed Title

Men's Royal Rumble Match

The highly-anticipated Men's 30-man battle royale began with Rey Mysterio and Penta locking horns, where the Luchadors amazed the crowd in the early part of the match. However, soon WWE IC champion Bron Breakker made his entry and almost cleared the ring. As a surprise, IShowSpeed also made an elimination, but Breakker got rid of the internet sensation quickly. With Jacob Fatu's entry, the participants started to fall off, and soon Braun Strowman came and removed Fatu. As the match went on, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, and Seth Rollins came face-to-face with each other in one of the highlights of the PLE.

CM Punk, John Cena and Roman Reigns Faceoff

AJ Styles made his return, Seth Rollins entered the Rumble, and lastly, No.30 entrant Logan Paul entered much to the displeasure of fans. Paul with this smartness took out Styles and LA Knight. However, the final two left were Jey Uso and John Cena, who shared exchanges on the ring edge after landing on the apron from over the top rope.

In a freak moment, where Cena looked all set to win, Uso toppled the former 16-time World Champion over the ropes and ended up winning the Men's Royal Rumble and moving to WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso Gains Shock Win Over John Cena

