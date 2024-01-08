Three-time Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) winners Patna Pirates have won just five games this season and stand seventh in the points table. Bengaluru Bulls are just a place below the Pirates, having played one extra game this season. Both teams would be looking to bounce back from their recent losses in the Mumbai leg of the tournament. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 8, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Haryana Steelers Produce Defensive Masterclass To Outsmart Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates on Star Sports

With star-studded lineups backed by superstar coaches, both #BengaluruBulls & #PatnaPirates are well-equipped to deliver a power performance when they clash.



Tune-in to #BLRvPAT & #MUMvDEL in #PKLOnStarSports

Today, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/CJCoT1cZJO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 8, 2024

