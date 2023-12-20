Two mid-table teams will face each other at Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Two-time PKL Champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are finding it difficult to assert their dominance in PKL Season-10, so far and will be looking for a strong performance from their star players. The exciting game of PKL 2023 will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)