With four wins and three losses so far in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 season, Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the points table. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are struggling this season with two wins in seven games so far. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants live-streaming. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Impresses As Dabang Delhi KC Secure Dominating Win Over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Encounter

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Live on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)