UP Yoddhas are winless in the last four games, drawing one against Bengal Warriors in Pune. Bengaluru Bulls also have just three wins from eight games so far in PKL season 10 and would be looking for a win to climb up the points table. The UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Jaipur Pink Panthers Came From Behind To Draw 32–32 Against Dabang Delhi.

