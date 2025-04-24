New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has joined Karachi Kings for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 after finishing his commentary stint with the Indian Premier League's official broadcast partner for the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Williamson has left India and arrived in Lahore to regroup with the Karachi Kings franchise, who sit second in the PSL 2025 points table after five matches. KK picked up the modern-day great as a supplementary pick during the PSL 2025 Players Draft. Check out Williamson's arrival video below. Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Verbal Duel After New Zealand Batter Accuses Pakistan All-Rounder of Chucking During MS vs IU PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Joins Karachi Kings For PSL 2025

