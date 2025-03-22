Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, will seen donning the hat of a commentator in IPL 2025. Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, and will now provide insight on the Star Sports Network panel, with the KKR vs RCB match being his on-air debut. Which Team Kane Williamson Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here’s the Franchise Former New Zealand Captain Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Kane Williamson Set For IPL 2025 Commentary Debut

A star-studded line-up behind the mic for the star-studded #TATAIPL opener in Kolkata! 🎙#IPLonJioStar 👉 SEASON OPENER #KKRvRCB | TODAY, 5:30 PM | LIVE on JioHotstar & Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/2y92kL2AKr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2025

