The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) are underway in Birmingham. Large number of fans are expected to reach different CWG 2022 venues to witness the Games. And for their convenience, the authorities have made available a dedicated journey planner which is available under the travel section on the official website of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Fans can find out how to reach CWG 2022 venues using alternate routes. The CWG 2022 planner comes handy in view of the Birmingham train strike as well.

Hi Lorraine, please check out our journey planner for alternative routes to your session. https://t.co/Yslb6gVDnT Many thanks! — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)