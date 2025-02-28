NBA superstar LeBron James is setting records in nearly every game. With a power-packed performance in the recent Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2024-25 match, LBJ secured another record. LeBron James shinned with 33 points and 17 rebounds. This made LeBron James the first player to score 25+ points in five consecutive games after turning 40. Luka Doncic also scored a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Lakers are fourth in the Western conference standings after 57 games. LeBron James Moves to Third Position in All-Time List for Most NBA Regular Season Games Played, Overtakes Vince Carter During Portland Trailblazers vs Los Angeles Lakers Game.

LeBron James Sets Unique Record During Lakers vs Timberwolves

With tonight's performance, LeBron James became the FIRST player in NBA history to record 5 consecutive 25+ PT games at 40+ years of age. Unprecedented. https://t.co/Hehzm8qGup pic.twitter.com/3ymUd47M7f — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 28, 2025

