LeBron James and records are nearly synonyms as the 40-year-old star is breaking records in nearly every match he is playing in the NBA 2024-25 season. In the recent Trailblazers vs Lakers games, LeBron scored 40 points and collected eight rebounds as the LA side won the game 110-102. This is his second 40+ points game after turning 40 and is only player to do so. This was another record-breaking game for LBJ who now has played in 1542 regular season games, putting him in the third spot for the most Regular season games played, overtaking Vince Carter. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1560) and Robert Perish (1611) are ahead of LeBron. Former NBA Champion Kyrie Irving Clears Stand on Representing Team Australia in 2028 LA Olympics, Says ‘Team USA Has a Decision to Make’ (Watch Video).

LeBron James Moves to Third Position in All-Time List for Most NBA Regular Season Games Played

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into 3rd on the all-time GAMES PLAYED list! pic.twitter.com/l0QWgAaonH — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2025

LeBron James with Most 40+ Points Games After Turning 40

Tonight, LeBron James became the FIRST player in NBA history to have multiple 40+ PT games at 40+ years old! Michael Jordan is the only other player to have a 40-PT game at 40, with 1. https://t.co/yDAx7kZDyF pic.twitter.com/h79AdWUpu8 — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2025

