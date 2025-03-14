Stephen Curry created NBA history when the two-time MVP player reached 4,000 career three-pointers during the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 match, prompting a congratulatory message from legend LeBron James. James took to social media platform 'X', and called Curry's feat 'CRAZY'. Curry finished with 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block during his 30 minutes of playtime, which ended in the Warriors 130-104 win over Kings. Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History To Reach 4,000 Career Three-Pointers, Achieves Feat During Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 Match

LeBron James Congratulates Stephen Curry

🧑🏽‍🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2025

