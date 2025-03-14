Stephen Curry created history during the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA 2024-25 Match scoring his 4,000th three-pointer, becoming the only player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to reach this landmark. Needing just 2 points, Curry hit his historic three-pointer in the third quarter of the match, handing his side Golden State Warrior a crucial nine-point lead with one quarter remaining. Known as 'Chef Curry' will be celebrating his 38th birthday on March 14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Club Legend Kevin Durant's Record, Becomes Fastest To 10,000 Points For Oklahoma City Thunder During NBA 2024-25 Match Against Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry Creates History

Curry is the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 3-POINTERS MADE in a career 👏 https://t.co/sZ0249wW4B pic.twitter.com/K3rzGgEtpI — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025

Stephen Curry's Historic 3-Pointer

4,000 3-POINTERS AND COUNTING... STEPH CURRY, IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kS6sqJRjzW — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025

