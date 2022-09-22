Manika Batra will start her journey at 36th National Games 2022 on September 22 (Thursday). The Indian star will play in the first round of Women's table tennis singles category in Gujarat event and the event is scheduled to start from 12 PM IST onwards. DD Sports channels will telecast the match live on TV while Prasar Bharti Sports will provide the online live streaming of the match in India.

Manika Batra's match streaming details:

Manika Batra will be in action today at National Games 2022. Catch her LIVE in action on DD Sports 📺 @manikabatra_TT 🏓 pic.twitter.com/8ZPxu4TyDb — DD Sports-National Games 2022🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)