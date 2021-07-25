Indian paddler Manika Batra would take on Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in the women's singles second round event in table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday, July 25. The event has a scheduled start time of 12:00 pm and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

See the tweet here:

